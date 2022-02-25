Jack Marsden Mayer with DoC community rangers Lisa Lamberton and Katy Newton at the sculpture installation last year. Photo / Lewis Gardner

The Kai Iwi community has rallied behind efforts to restore a treasured artwork that was recently destroyed by fire.

Whanganui artist Jack Marsden-Mayer, known for his distinctive animal driftwood sculptures, crafted a seal commissioned by the Department of Conservation (DoC) and installed it at Kai Iwi Beach for Sea Week 2021.

The sculpture was mounted on an informative sign and the goal was to spread awareness about the seals, often seen at Kai Iwi.

The project was funded by the Public Art Fund, Whanganui & Partners, and DoC.

Late-night visitors to the area recently removed the sculpture and set it alight leaving only its charred remains on the beach.

The local community has raised enough funds for Marsden-Mayer to build a replacement sculpture and Placemakers has also chipped in to help with the cost.

Placemakers branch manager Simon Richman is a Kai Iwi resident and said the seal sculpture was a welcome arrival at the beach last year.

"The community here really enjoy Jack's wonderful sculptures which are all around New Zealand so we really enjoyed having one at Kai Iwi," he said.

"Everyone was upset to see it vandalised like that so we will be very happy when it is restored."

Charred remains of the seal sculpture. Photo / Supplied

DoC community ranger Katy Newton said the sculpture attracted visitors to the sign which provides information for visitors about the local seal population.

"Seal colonies are increasing along the coastline and it really helps if visitors have awareness of their presence and how they should respond when seals are nearby," she said.

"When people see seals on the beach they often think they are injured or lost and they call DoC or council. The purpose of the sign is to give the public some information if they see one."

Marsden-Mayer said although the seal sculpture is badly charred the remains are still useful for creating the new one.

"The basic shape of the pieces are still intact and that helps me in selecting parts for the new one," he said.

"I hadn't made a seal before this one."

The multi-award-winning artist has been making driftwood sculptures for 15 years and has been based in Whanganui for the past eight years.

He has created moa, horses, whales, elephants, lizards, dragons, dinosaurs, and his triceratops sculpture at Castlecliff is a loved Whanganui landmark.