Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui community rallies to replace vandalised Kai Iwi seal sculpture

3 minutes to read
Jack Marsden Mayer with DoC community rangers Lisa Lamberton and Katy Newton at the sculpture installation last year. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Liz Wylie
By
Liz Wylie

Reporter

The Kai Iwi community has rallied behind efforts to restore a treasured artwork that was recently destroyed by fire.

Whanganui artist Jack Marsden-Mayer, known for his distinctive animal driftwood sculptures, crafted a seal commissioned by

