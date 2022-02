Two children were flown to hospital on Thursday following separate incidents in the Ruapehu district.

On Thursday morning, Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter flew to Raetihi for an infant who had experienced an asthma attack.

The young girl was treated and flown to Whanganui Hospital for further care.

Later, the crew assisted a young boy who had sustained injuries on a playground in Ohakune.

He was airlifted to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment.