Project partners at the SH4 Auraki Stream Rd Retreat project board reveal and blessing.

State Highway 4 is set to be closed for four days in early March as Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency continue their work at the Auraki Stream Rd Retreat site.

South of Raetihi, the road will be closed from 6am to 6pm from Tuesday, March 1 to Friday, March 4 as tree felling is set to take place.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency regional manager maintenance and operations, Jaclyn Hankin, says SH4 between Whanganui and Raetihi will be closed during this period of time to enable the works to be carried out safely.

"The detour for light vehicles will be down Field's Track Rd, with access through the Whanganui River Rd closure point to detour down Field's Track Rd. The detour for heavy vehicles will be via SH49 and SH1.

"Emergency services will be allowed through the closure, and we are working with local schools to ensure vehicles with children going to school in the area will be allowed through at designated times."

The detours for this closure are significant and motorists are asked to plan ahead, avoid unnecessary travel or travel outside the closure times, she said.

The detour for light vehicles was expected to add approximately one hour to journeys, with the detour for heavy vehicles expected to add approximately two hours and 20 minutes.

Most of the trees had already been removed with traffic management on the roads, she said.

"Many of the trees that remain are expected to fall on the road once felled. Closing the road will ensure the safety of the teams involved as well as road users."

Hankin said the work was another milestone for the repair work on SH4 Parapara Rd after a major flood in June 2015.

"The current road is being affected by a slip at the Mangawhero River, so we are relocating the road away from where it has failed.

"This will mean a return to two lanes on this stretch of highway with no temporary traffic management or priority give way road layout."

The large culvert where the Auraki Stream currently goes under the highway is being extended to facilitate the new road alignment, Hankin added.

Horizons Regional Council has approved consent for the work and a blessing was held for the site late last year with Ngāti Rangi, Te Korowai o te Awaiti, and Uenuku.