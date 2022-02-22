The Whanganui-Manawatū area has moved back to an open fire season as of 8am on Wednesday.

This includes all of the Whanganui, Rangitikei, Ruapehu, Horowhenua and Manawatū district council areas and the Palmerston North City Council area.

Fire and Emergency NZ's Manawatū-Whanganui district manager Nigel Dravitzki said the current weather conditions had driven the change in fire season.

"The Manawatū-Whanganui district has experienced a lot of rain recently which has reduced the wildfire risk," he said.

An open fire season means permits are no longer required for open-air fires.

Anyone planning on lighting an open-air fire is encouraged to visit www.checkitsalright.nz.

Dravitzki said people should check the weather conditions before lighting an open air fire.

"The easiest way to do this is to go to www.checkitsalright.nz, where you can see the current fire danger and wildfire risk," he said.

If it's hot and windy, don't light a fire.