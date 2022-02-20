The Monday Q&A: Whanganui Rugby coach and firefighter Jason Hamlin

New Whanganui Rugby head coach Jason Hamlin says the culture of rugby has changed over the years. Photo / File

New Whanganui Rugby head coach Jason Hamlin says the culture of rugby has changed over the years. Photo / File

Jason Hamlin is the newly-appointed head coach of the Whanganui men's representative rugby side.

He answered 10 quickfire question from Emma Bernard.

Describe a perfect day off for you around Whanganui?

Head to the gym early or start with a bike ride. I'd bike up the Whanganui East side, up to Upokongaro, over the cycle bridge and then follow it back around into town down the pathway.

I'd then spend a couple of hours with my brother, that would be in there. Then all things being equal I'd manage to get out for lunch with a couple of mates then have a few quiet beers.

That would be a really nice afternoon.

You're also a firefighter - are there any similarities between firefighting and coaching rugby?

Yep, I've been in Fire and Emergency NZ for 20 years in Whanganui. Both are very highly team orientated. When we're running well things are going smoothly, and when they're not, we have to figure problems out and deal with them.

There's alot of connection between the two because you're generally with the same people all the time.

If you could only listen to three albums on repeat for the rest of your life, what would they be?

At the moment I'd say something from L.A.B or Drax Project. They're just unique. New Zealand bands that have come through.

It's about what you can relate to, and I really like it. Then anything Bob Marley related, and anything Motown. Any Motown records.

Describe the step up from assistant coach to head coach, and why you're excited.

There's more responsibility. As much as you're part of a coaching team, you're the head coach.

So if there's success it reflects well on you, and if you're not successful I guess you've got to be able to take that as well.

I'm excited about just the challenge of it. Trying to create a vision and building a team up around it.

Every year it's always slightly different even if we have a core group of players, every year there are a couple of new players.

What do you look for in a rugby player? What makes them stand out?

Watching the player's attitude and what they're doing.

That's probably the first and foremost thing. There will be some players that aren't as physically talented but they bring really great attitudes and that is the thing that shines through first.

Then obviously some talent, there are some really talented young men and women out there. Attitude is probably a reason you'd then be able to blend in with a team and coach them in a team environment. Still be yourself but still contribute to the team.

What role do you see rugby having in the community?

Well it's getting harder and harder for clubs to provide the same level that we did say 20 years ago because the options are so much more than they ever were before.

Back when we played rugby, there was rugby and then there was rugby, but now there are just so many things.

A huge component must be around physical activity. If we support the children and get them out there and physically active as well, it can only be positive.

In Whanganui, you see some smaller clubs and there's a real community feel around their teams. There are people behind the scenes that we probably don't see, like those on committees.

How has culture of rugby changed over the years?

There's been a real change in the way that it used to be a real "man's man" game, and now we know we have more women and young women playing the game and there's just a wider appreciation for what society is now.

It used to be you went out to rugby, then you had a few beers with your mates and that was that.

I cannot recall how many times I've heard "and thanks to the ladies at the back" because as we were growing up the ladies were very active doing all the cooking and all that stuff.

Now it's much broader.

Share your most amazing experience in your time involved with rugby.

In 1996 [Whanganui] won the NPC third division, that was pretty special. But I guess in terms of coaching we had a three-peat in 2015, 2016 and 2017. We won the Meads Cup three years in a row and we're the only champs to have done that so that ranks up there pretty highly. We celebrated well. It's all about enjoying the moment and celebrating the successes, you've got to enjoy yourselves with it.

Who's the greatest rugby player of all time?

I'm gonna go Richie McCaw. He probably played the hardest position in rugby, and he grew as a leader.

He had some failures and then went away and worked on them, then when it came for his time to really shine the next time he was able to do that on the biggest stage of rugby at the time. And then add the responsibility of being captain. So yeah, I'd probably say Richie.

What advice would you give your 15-year-old self?

Whoa. Pay more attention in school. I would've used my mind and intellect to make a living not from a laborious job, which I did for a fair while. Utilise all of your gifts, not just one.

What's Whanganui's best kept secret?

Well, I don't know if it's a best kept secret but for me it's the awa.

I know people know about it but I don't know if there are many people that are able to come down and really truly appreciate it.

There are always people who want to do that type of activity, and there are obviously some real cultural standing reasons around the awa itself.

It's not that people don't know about it, obviously, but unless they're going down and seeing it for themselves with their own eyes I just don't know if people can truly appreciate it.

If people can understand it and understand what the beauty of it is then they could probably understand a bit more why Māori hold it in such high regard and the place that it holds.

The more people that can appreciate that, there'll probably be a better understanding of a lot of other things too.