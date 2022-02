Emergency services were alerted to the house fire in Brooking St at around 12.45pm. Two appliances from Whanganui Fire Station responded. Photo / Bevan Conley

One person was taken to Whanganui Hospital this afternoon after being injured by a fire at a Whanganui property.

Emergency services were alerted to the house fire in Brooking St at around 12.45pm.

Two appliances from Whanganui Fire Station responded.

The fire was out on arrival but had damaged areas in the kitchen.

St John responded with an ambulance and treated one patient who was transported to Whanganui Hospital in a moderate condition.