One person had to be cut from their vehicle after colliding with a truck just south of Taihape on Thursday morning.

Emergency services arrived at the scene of the crash 2km south of Taihape just before 11.30am.

Police said two vehicles were involved, with one occupant needing to be extricated.

Injuries are yet to be confirmed, but St John is on site.

The road is not blocked.

More to come.