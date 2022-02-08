Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Russell Bell: Timing of income insurance scheme terrible for businesses and economy

4 minutes to read
Finance Minister Grant Robertson announces details of the proposed New Zealand Income Insurance Scheme. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Finance Minister Grant Robertson announces details of the proposed New Zealand Income Insurance Scheme. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Russell Bell
By
Russell Bell

Columnist

OPINION:

Over the long weekend, I was asked by a reader to comment on the proposed Income Insurance Scheme.

I also note that our local Chamber of Commerce is asking for feedback, presumably to fashion

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.