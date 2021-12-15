Russell Bell: My two nominees for the 2021 Business Zen Award

The Citadel is an example of the many businesses that adapted to conditions imposed by the Government, writes Russell Bell. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Citadel is an example of the many businesses that adapted to conditions imposed by the Government, writes Russell Bell. Photo / Bevan Conley

Ordinarily at this time of year I am announcing the finalists for the Business Zen "Business of the year".

Much like previous years, there are so many candidates who have delivered great service and value to the Whanganui community.

This year, however, we are doing things a little bit differently after a different type of year. In 2021 there are only two nominees - 1) Any non-essential business and 2) the Auckland business community.

Businesses deemed non-essential have done it tough, no matter what sector they are in. In particular, if you were in hospitality in any form, 2021 will be memorable for the wrong reasons. Hospitality over the past two years has been put on hold in favour of hospitals and, from many points of view, there is a level of appropriateness to that. However, the further we are removed from March 2020 and lockdown 1, the pressure has grown on businesses legislatively compelled to make changes that put pressure on margins and viability.

There are so many great examples here of business owners who were shuttered in level 4, doing click and collect in level 3 and then having to accept low levels of trade in level 2 and making the best of it. From the Citadel doing take-outs in Castlecliff in level 3 to the Japanese Kitchen adeptly managing level 2 and Mint's expert implementation of red light requirements – we regularly saw innovation and smart thinking to adapt to imposed conditions.

So out of those, often confusing, regulations emerged success and businesses that are stronger for the experience.

Some, like my gym (Inspire on Wilson St) were not so fortunate and out of that there emerged some grim reality which we as a community should not lose sight of.

And speaking of grim reality, we move to the second nominee, Auckland businesses. It is easy to lose sight of the impact on business of 100-plus days of lockdown, especially when the rest of New Zealand watched on as the Delta lockdown dragged on. I will be up there soon, and I am not looking forward to seeing businesses that I regularly frequented closed. Being an ex-Aucklander I also have friends and contacts who have relayed to me the personal impacts of not being able to do the things taken for granted by the rest of us.

There has been much commentary about Auckland "doing the hard yards" - and they have – but, until you have walked in the shoes of another, those of us outside Auckland really will never fully appreciate what it has been like this past couple of years. We do owe them a debt of gratitude and, when we are up there visiting, we really need to spend with them – particularly at accommodation and hospitality venues.

Remember, it is not like Delta was "lockdown 2" for them, and the return of "freedoms" (sorry, but I recoil every time that word is used, as if it is crumbs dropped from the high table to the hoi polloi) doesn't cover the pain of separation, the worry about paying the bills, the stress of keeping your business going.

So, to the hospitality sector and Auckland and its business sector, I say thank you for all that you do and are, and may 2022 be so much more than 2021 delivered. The co-winners of the 2021 Business Zen Award.

Next week will be my final article for 2021 and will feature a recap and a special story from our business community.