A car hit a lamp post on London Street on Saturday morning (February 5). Photo / Supplied





There was a spate of vehicle incidents in the Whanganui and Rangitīkei districts over the weekend.

A Police spokesperson said a car went down a bank on Mt View Road, Bastia Hill, around 6.20pm on Friday, with three people reported to have minor injuries.

Police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand were called to Kauangaroa Rd in Fordell just before 4am on Saturday, after a car was reported to be on fire.

The fire was being treated as suspicious, A FENZ spokesman said.

A car collided with a lamp post on London St in central Whanganui about 11.15am on Saturday, leaving one person with minor injuries.

On State Highway 3 at Turakina, a vehicle overturned at about 12pm the same day.

One person in a moderate condition was transported to Whanganui Hospital via St John Ambulance.

Also on Saturday, a car hit a bank on Ongo Rd near Hunterville at around 2.26pm, leaving three people with minor injuries, and a car went through a fence on Wanganui Rd near Turakina at 4.58pm.

Two people suffered minor injuries.