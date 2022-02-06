The Covid-19 testing centre at Whanganui Hospital. Photo / Bevan Conley



A second Covid-19 case has been announced in Whanganui following the one that was announced yesterday.

The Ministry of Health says the case is a household contact to the local case reported yesterday.

"The case was isolating when they tested positive and, at this stage, local public health staff have assessed there are no exposure events associated with this case," the ministry said.

The Whanganui DHB said the cases are within the Whanganui District Council boundaries - so they are not in Rangitīkei or Ruapehu.

Today's case was first reported yesterday in Waikato's figures, as they were recorded as having a Waikato address.