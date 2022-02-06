Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Second Covid-19 case in Whanganui, close contact to Saturday's case

Quick Read
The Covid-19 testing centre at Whanganui Hospital. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Covid-19 testing centre at Whanganui Hospital. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui Chronicle


A second Covid-19 case has been announced in Whanganui following the one that was announced yesterday.

The Ministry of Health says the case is a household contact to the local case reported yesterday.

"The case was isolating when they tested positive and, at this stage, local public health staff have assessed there are no exposure events associated with this case," the ministry said.

The Whanganui DHB said the cases are within the Whanganui District Council boundaries - so they are not in Rangitīkei or Ruapehu.

Today's case was first reported yesterday in Waikato's figures, as they were recorded as having a Waikato address.