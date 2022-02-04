Whanganui Hospital centre for Covid-19 testing. Photo / Bevan Conley

Despite increasing cases of Covid-19 nationally and nearby locations of interest, the Whanganui area has still had no recent cases of the virus.

The Whanganui District Health Board area has moved to within 246 second doses of reaching 90 per cent of the eligible population double vaccinated.

The Taihape Subway remains the most recently notified location of interest in the Whanganui region, having been visited by a Covid-19 positive person between 2.15pm and 2.35pm on Sunday, January 30.

People who were in the Subway at that time are asked to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days and if symptoms develop, get a test and stay home until there is a negative result.

Other locations of interest in Rangitīkei include the Bulls public toilets, Hunterville park and rest toilet on High St, and Taylor's 1998 Ltd Challenge gas station in Hunterville.

On Friday there were 209 new community cases of Covid-19 announced by the Ministry of Health and 64 Covid-19 cases were detected at the border.

Friday's new community cases were in Northland (21), Auckland (99), Waikato (51), the Lakes DHB region (15), Bay of Plenty (15), Hawke's Bay (3), Tairāwhiti (4) and the MidCentral (1) area.

The Whanganui DHB has not reported a case of Covid-19 since the start of December last year.

The seven-day rolling average for community cases across the country is 128. The average for border cases is 49.