Whanganui District Council property and facilities officer Aimee Ashworth prepares for the Japanese tea ceremony. Photo / Supplied Photo / Supplied

A public tea ceremony will be held at the Japanese Tea House at Bason Botanic Gardens to highlight Whanganui's sister-city relationship with Nagaizumi-cho.

Whanganui District Council group manager of customer experience and international relations adviser Marianne Cavanagh said the ceremony on Monday, February 14, would recognise the sister-city relationship and how the tea house came to be at the gardens.

The tea house was gifted to Whanganui by Nagaizumi-cho and originally sited at the former Friendship Centre in Whanganui East. It was then relocated to Bason Botanic Gardens in Westmere.

"Nagaizumi-cho and Whanganui have been sister cities for more than 30 years and many long-lasting friendships have developed over that time," Cavanagh said.

"We appreciate the opportunity to host a tea ceremony at such a beautiful building and location."

The tea house was originally assembled in Japan then disassembled before all parts were shipped to New Zealand and put together in Whanganui by specialist builders.

The ceremony will take place outside but the tea house's windows and doors will be open so people can view the interior which was constructed using traditional Japanese building methods.

Nagaizumi-cho mayor Osamu Ikeda said he was grateful to the council for hosting a public tea ceremony at the tea house and it would be an opportunity for Whanganui residents to take an interest in their sister city and learn more about Japanese culture.

"Because of Covid-19, it is disappointing that we can't visit each other in person to develop our sister-city relationship but we will do what we can in the meantime. When I am able to visit Whanganui, I look forward to having a tea ceremony with Whanganui people."

Covid-19 protocols mean bookings are essential and numbers will be limited to 15 people for each of the two ceremonies, scheduled for 2pm and 3.30pm. Each tea ceremony will take about 45 minutes.

Japanese tea ceremony utensils. Photo / Supplied

Whanganui residents Michiko Yamada, Rie Onogi and Mizuho Jones have helped to organise and present the tea ceremony, known as Sadou.

It can take many years to become a master of Sadou and to understand its meaning and movements. Special utensils and equipment are used, along with powdered green tea. Sweets, whisks, and the special tea have been sent from Nagaizumi-cho for the occasion.

"For me, Sadou is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity – the moment of having peace in your heart and nature and respect for each other. Everyone has different opinions, but at the tea ceremony we are all equal," Yamada said.

Onogi said it was important that everyone at a tea ceremony felt comfortable.

"Many people think that the tea ceremony is just having tea but it is more than that. It is the place to receive hospitality. Showing your compassion for others leads to enriching yourself through the tea ceremony."

Jones said she was surprised to find a traditional tea house in New Zealand and was impressed that Nagaizumi-cho had spent time and effort to bring a tea house here as a gesture of friendship.

"I never imagined that I would go to a traditional Japanese tea house somewhere overseas. As it is impossible to travel to Japan at the moment, I'm grateful that there is this kind of place in Whanganui."

A vaccine pass is required for everyone aged 12 years and older. Bookings can be made by email or phone only. Contact council property and facilities officer Aimee Ashworth between 8am and 5pm, Monday to Friday, by calling 06 349 0001 or emailing yourcouncil@whanganui.govt.nz. Bookings close on Thursday, February 10.