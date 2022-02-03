Get involved in the third annual Tour de Whanganui. Photo / Bevan Conley

ON YER BIKE

Local bike shop Velo Ronny's has thrown down the gauntlet and wants people to do laps cycling around the river as part of the third annual Tour de Whanganui. They have four different routes people can do between about 5km and 10km long. Accumulate as many kms as you can and fill out the form to enter (find it at veloronnys.co.nz). There are a range of prizes, including a bike worth $799.

People can now get their booster vaccinations three months after their second shot. Photo / Bevan Conley

GET BOOSTED

People can now get their booster vaccinations three months after their second shot rather than wait for four months, as the Government tries to stay ahead of Omicron. Locations of interest in the Whanganui DHB are becoming more frequent and there are cases in Hāwera. The Whanganui DHB offers boosters and vaccinations at clinics all around the region and you can use

www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19-vaccination/

to find your closest option.

There's a new series of the detective show, The Sinner, available on Netflix. Photo / Peter Kramer/USA Network

NETFLIX AND ISOLATE

With Covid-19 expected to spread around the country and case numbers expected to accelerate, why not isolate with some TV. Some of the recent releases on Netflix include the latest Korean series (think Squid Game) called All Of Us Are Dead and there's a new series of the detective show The Sinner.

People visiting the market this weekend will need to scan in. Photo / Lewis Gardner

ENJOY THE MARKET

The Saturday River Markets are still operating at the red light level. That means masks, scanning or signing in and social distancing. But local stallholders will be out in force with all their products available to enjoy. For those not wanting to take a risk in a large gathering, market organisers can help organise communication between customers and stallholders through their Facebook page.

Property Brokers United v Levin Old Boys in February last year. Photo / Lewis Gardner

CRICKET

Get out and support one of our local cricket sides this Saturday. Both Wanganui Vet Services Marist and Property Brokers United host Red Star and Levin Old Boys respectively at Victoria Park on Saturday. Marist may be in line to play against former All Black Zac Guildford who bagged four wickets for Red Star last week against United CC.