Just one of the many downed powerpoles across the district, with this one on Okoia Rd. Photo / Jacob McSweeny

Just one of the many downed powerpoles across the district, with this one on Okoia Rd. Photo / Jacob McSweeny

Residents across the wider Whanganui region are still without power after Sunday's heavy winds and rain caused plenty of damage across the region.

The hardest-hit areas nearby have been in South Taranaki, with more than 1000 customers across Patea, Hāwera, Waverley, Waiinu Beach and Waitotara without power on Monday morning.

Powerco crews are out in force across Whanganui this morning reconnecting customers after strong wind and rain caused a number of outages over the weekend.

There are 855 customers to be reconnected across Whanganui as at 9am Monday morning.

Powerco Network Operations Manager Scott Horniblow says teams are working as quickly as they can to clear debris and restore customers now that conditions have settled



"Conditions were very challenging at times yesterday, making it unsafe to scale ladders and carry out reconnection work. As winds started dying down yesterday afternoon we were able to continue into the evening with restoration work, and we're picking up again this morning," he says.

Planned maintenance outages across Powerco's network have been postponed to allow reconnection work to continue at pace.

"Reconnecting customers is our priority at the moment, so we have postponed planned works for Monday and Tuesday so crews can focus on the reconnection work at hand." says Scott.

"We'd like to thank customers for their patience as we work to reconnect them."

Current outage information and estimated restoration times can be found on Powerco's website at www.powerco.co.nz/outages

More to come.

Road closures

Teams from Whanganui District Council and South Taranaki District Council are on the ground this morning assessing any other roads that may be closed due to slips, floods or other weather-related events.

The Whanganui River Road is closed after a slip at Oyster Bluff.

Denlair Rd near Fordell and Longacre Rd at Okoia are both currently closed due to flooding.

Roberts Ave in Aramoho has been blocked by a large slip near the lookout point.

In Rangitīkei, State Highway 1 between Calico Line and Wings Line near Marton is closed until further notice due to flooding.

A detour is in place and motorists are asked to allow extra time to travel through this area.

In the South Taranaki district, Tangahoe Rd, Morea Rd, Makino Rd

Rawhitiroa Rd (Mangamingi, before Glen Nui), Glen Nui Rd, Waitotara Rd, Parekama Rd, Maben Rd, Wingrove Rd, Aorere Rd, Weraweraonga Rd and Waiteika Rd are all closed.

South Taranaki District Council said on Sunday conditions are too dangerous for contractors to clear obstructions such as trees and slips on roads.

Pump stations have overflowed at Glover Rd, Kamahi Ave, Fitzgerald Lane and Mason Rd in Hāwera.

More to come.