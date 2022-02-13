Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Whanganui woman Peg Walsh celebrates 100 lively years

4 minutes to read
Peg Walsh enjoys the flowers and the friendship at her 100th birthday party. Photo / Bevan Conley

Peg Walsh enjoys the flowers and the friendship at her 100th birthday party. Photo / Bevan Conley

Laurel Stowell
By
Laurel Stowell

Reporter

Peg Walsh thought her son was taking her to a cafe for afternoon tea on the day of her 100th birthday.

Instead, he took his Whanganui mother to a surprise party with close friends, neighbours

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.