There are now 140 active cases of Covid-19 in the Whanganui DHB region. Photo / NZME

The are 19 new cases of Covid-19 in the Whanganui District Health Board region.

They were among a record 14,941 new cases reported nationally by the Ministry of Health on Sunday.

The Whanganui District Health Board says there are now 140 active cases in the region, up from 119 on Saturday.

Of Sunday's news cases, nine are in the Whanganui district and four are in South Rangitīkei.

The Whanganui DHB said locations of the remaining cases were yet to be confirmed.

Case numbers released by the health board and the Ministry of Health may differ slightly due to reporting and publishing times.