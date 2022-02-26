There are now 119 active Covid-19 cases in the Whanganui District Health Board region. Photo / NZME

The are 28 new cases of Covid-19 in the Whanganui District Health Board region.

They were among 13,606 new cases reported nationally by the Ministry of Health on Saturday.

The Whanganui District Health Board says there are now 119 active cases in the region, up from 91 on Friday.

Of the Saturday's news cases, 21 are in the Whanganui district and seven are in South Rangitīkei.

The ministry says its daily reported case numbers may differ slightly from those reported at a DHB or local public health unit level.