Restricted fire season for Manawatū-Whanganui once again

The restricted fire season covers all the Horowhenua, Palmerston North, Manawatū, Rangitīkei, Ruapehu and Whanganui District Council areas. Photo / Bevan Conley

Dry windy weather across the Manawatū-Whanganui region has led Fire and Emergency NZ to declare a restricted fire season from today.

The restricted season starts at 8am Thursday, March 17, and covers all the Horowhenua, Palmerston North, Manawatū, Rangitīkei, Ruapehu and Whanganui District Council areas.

The region was in a restricted fire season for the majority of February too.

A restricted fire season means anyone planning on lighting an open-air fire will need a permit. You can apply for a permit at www.checkitsalright.nz.

District manager Nigel Dravitzki says the current dry, windy weather had driven the change.

"The environment is rapidly drying out, leading to a very high-risk fire situation.

"This means fires could start and spread very easily if people aren't careful or don't follow our safety advice."

District manager Nigel Dravitzki. Photo / Bevan Conley

Dravitzki said if you have a fire permit, follow the conditions listed on it. If you see smoke, call 111.

"Please also check any old fire sites to ensure they are completely cold and fully extinguished. In these windy conditions, an old fire not fully extinguished could easily reignite and swiftly spread.

"Everyone planning on lighting fires should check the weather conditions. If it's hot and windy, do not light a fire, even if you have a permit."

This week, there have been two large vegetation fires across the Whanganui region.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, crews and helicopters have been fighting large fires on Denlair Rd near Fordell and the Whanganui River Rd.

Both of these fires have been fully extinguished.