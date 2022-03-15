Helicopters will return to Denlair Rd on Wednesday to continue fighting the vegetation fire. Photo / Bevan Conley

Helicopters will continue to fight two vegetation fires from the air in the Whanganui district today.

Both fires were discovered on Tuesday in Fordell and up the Whanganui River.

At Fordell, crews spent Tuesday afternoon battling a 300m-by-700m fire that had got out of control.

Later on in the evening, there was another vegetation fire near Ātene on the Whanganui River Rd.

Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Murray Dunbar said crews had stood down on the ground, with helicopters to continue fighting the fires from the air for the day.