People in the Whanganui-Manawatū area are being urged to check any historic fires are fully extinguished so they don't reignite.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand community risk manager Kerry O'Keefe said in the past few weeks several large wildfires had started from old fire sites reigniting with the strong wind gusts.

Last week, there were a number of large vegetation fires across the district, including in the Hunterville and Ruapehu areas.

"If you've had a fire in the last month, please check it is completely out," O'Keefe said.

"Dig it up, pour water over it and use the back of your hand to check there is no heat left.

"It's an easy step you can take to prevent a devastating wildfire."

O'Keefe said people should check the conditions before lighting an outdoor fire.

"Go to www.checkitsalright.nz to check the fire danger and weather forecast. If there is high or extreme fire danger, or it's hot and windy, please don't light a fire. In these conditions, it's too risky that your fire could spread and get out of control.

"Let's all do our part to prevent a wildfire, and keep our firefighters from attending an avoidable callout."