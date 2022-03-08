Crews are returning to a vegetation fire in rural Hunterville this morning to dampen hot spots and ensure it doesn't spread.

The fire was discovered at a remote location along Turakina Valley Rd around 2.15pm on Tuesday.

Crews from Marton and Hunterville as well as four helicopters fought the 30ha fire throughout Tuesday afternoon.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand communications shift manager Murray Dunbar said crews were returning to the site on Wednesday morning to ensure all hot spots were put out.

Two helicopters were also being sent to the site.

He said there were no signs the fire had spread overnight.