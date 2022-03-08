Vegetation fire spreads near Hunterville

Four helicopters with monsoon buckets were working to put out a fire that spread to 30 hectares near Hunterville this afternoon.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) communications shift manager Murray Dunbar said aircraft with monsoon buckets were needed because of the remote location along Turakina Valley Rd.

Fire crews from Marton and Hunterville were called to the fire at 2.15pm, when it was about 6ha and believed to be slow-moving.

By 5pm it had spread to 30ha and the helicopters were still working to put it out.

Dunbar said crews at the fire reported little to no wind.

There had been no injuries and no buildings were in danger, he said.