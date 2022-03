One person was taken to Whanganui Hospital on Thursday afternoon following a three-vehicle crash just outside Whanganui city.

Emergency services were alerted to the collision at the intersection of State Highway 3 and Blueskin Rd around 1.20pm.

St John responded with one ambulance and one manager, treating one patient in a moderate condition and two in a minor condition.

One patient was taken to Whanganui Hospital in a moderate condition.