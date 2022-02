The crash occurred on South Rd (SH3) between Mokoia Rd and Whakamara Rd just before 11am. Photo / Bevan Conley

A section of State Highway 3 in the South Taranaki area is currently closed after a single-vehicle crash.

The crash occurred on South Rd (SH3) between Mokoia Rd and Whakamara Rd.

The road will be blocked for some time while emergency services are in attendance.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.