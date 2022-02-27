Spate of crashes across wider Whanganui region

Emergency services have attended a spate of car crashes across the wider Whanganui region.

Emergency services were alerted to a crash in Bulls just before 5pm on Sunday, where a vehicle had overturned.

No extrication was required and Fire and Emergency NZ assisted with scene protection. There were no injuries.

Later in the evening, police were called to a minor car crash in Castlecliff.

The single vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of Heads Rd and Tod St. One person sustained minor injuries.

Then at 3am on Monday, police were alerted to a van overturned in Raetihi.

It was found near the intersection of King St and State Highway 4. No one was at the crash scene and crews helped clean up and move the vehicle.