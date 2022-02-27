Voyager 2021 media awards
Whanganui Chronicle

Forestry companies fund short-term fix for Kauarapaoa Rd in Whanganui

2 minutes to read
Temporary repairs will allow access to Kauarapaoa Rd residents and logging trucks after a series of washouts. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Liz Wylie
By
Liz Wylie

Reporter

Forestry companies have banded together to fund urgent repairs to Kauarapaoa Rd in Whanganui.

The road, which provides access for logging trucks has been closed since early February after the third washout in as many

