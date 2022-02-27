Temporary repairs will allow access to Kauarapaoa Rd residents and logging trucks after a series of washouts. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Forestry companies have banded together to fund urgent repairs to Kauarapaoa Rd in Whanganui.

The road, which provides access for logging trucks has been closed since early February after the third washout in as many months.

Forest 360 director Marcus Musson said the situation had worsened again due to heavy rain in mid-February.

"Forest 360 and China Forestry Group have made an agreement to finance emergency repairs so trucks can transport logs and residents can get in and out. The only option at present is a long detour around Rangitatau East Rd," he said.

"The road won't be open to the public at this stage. The work will start on Monday and we plan to have it ready for logging and resident access by Wednesday."

Musson said JDM Earthmoving has offered their time and equipment free to help repair the road.

"Forest 360 is moving a container in for workers to use at the site while the work is under way.

"We have signed a Heads of Agreement with Whanganui District Council and their contractor Downer so the work can go ahead. We really can't wait any longer to get things moving."

Sid Soulsby who runs forestry, beekeeping, and outdoor ventures in Kauarapaoa Valley said it was a relief to know that he would be able to move his felled trees.

"We have been moving the honey out via Rangitatau East Rd which adds time and expense because it adds around 60km to the trip. Thankfully the honey season is pretty much over now," he said.

"I have workers felling trees right now. It will take around three years to finish clearing forest in the area so we need to keep the workers here and we need a decent spell of dry weather so the bridge can be repaired."

The washouts have held up the council's replacement of the road's Bridge 15, Erni's Bridge which has been scheduled for the 2022-23 financial year. The road had been temporarily repaired after washouts in December and January.

The Mangaiti Stream, 14km from Aramoho Cemetery on Papaiti Rd, washed out a culvert at the start of Kauarapaoa Rd in the week before Christmas.