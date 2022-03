A motorcyclist had to be rescued from the bottom of a bank after crashing near Taihape on Thursday morning.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash on Spooners Hill Rd around 7.30am.

Police, Fire and Emergency and St John all responded to the crash.

Fire and Emergency staff helped with the rescue of the rider.

St John responded with two ambulances.

One person was taken to Whanganui Hospital with moderate injuries.