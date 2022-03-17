The pop-up RAT distribution base at the Whanganui Racecourse. Photo / File

The Ministry of Health announced 269 new Covid-19 cases in the Whanganui DHB region on Thursday.

That brings the active case count to 1937, with 693 recovered.

There has been a total of 2630 cases in the region since the pandemic began.

Nationally, there were 19,566 new community cases and 930 people in hospital, including 23 in intensive care.

Ten Covid-related deaths were also confirmed.

The ministry says its daily reported cases may differ slightly from those reported at a DHB or local public health unit level.

This is because of different reporting cut-off times and the assignment of cases between regions, for example when a case is tested outside their region of residence.

The Whanganui DHB said no cases were in hospital locally on Thursday.

Active cases remained in Whanganui, Ruapehu, South Taranaki (between Whanganui and the Pātea River) and Rangitīkei.