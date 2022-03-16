Tests will soon be distributed through the Ministry of Education's regional offices. Photo / Bevan Conley

Whanganui school leaders are welcoming news that the Government will supply rapid antigen tests (RATs) to learning facilities over the next week.

Whanganui Intermediate principal Katherine Ellery said she was "absolutely over the moon" after the announcement.

She paid for five tests herself and dropped them to a staff member on Tuesday.

"That shouldn't be happening," Ellery said.

"RAT tests are really important for our teachers with preschoolers at home who can't be vaccinated and for those living with vulnerable people with high health needs."

The announcement would make a huge difference to teachers' anxiety levels, Ellery said.

"There has been unnecessary angst for people who have said 'we'll get the jab and we'll keep educating kids'.

"My concerns are with those who have stayed on to fight the battle."

Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced on Wednesday that the Ministry of Education had several hundred thousand tests on hand and would receive nearly a million more over the next week.

They would be distributed through its regional offices.

"Schools, kura and early learning services can opt-in to receive a supply of tests," Hipkins said.

St Mary's School principal Jacqui Luxton said the increase in RATs would be hugely beneficial.

"When we ring a family to say someone needs to go home, they can now take a test home with them.

"For me, families lining up with sick kids somewhere is just terrible."

It would be reassuring for staff to have tests available on site.

"We have had a number who are worried at times, and they've started to feel a bit off," Luxton said.

"This means they can get on with their day.

"I was delighted when I opened up that message today, I have to say."

Rangitīkei College principal Tony Booker said he was really pleased with the news.

The school was currently dealing with a handful of active cases.

"There have certainly been a few hurdles to jump to get any RAT tests at all.

"They are the last step in the puzzle. You do all the other preventative things but this gives the confidence and assurance that you're on a safe site."

Booker said anxiety among staff would decrease.

Parents had also been asking for RATs through the school.

"It's a big thing, wondering about a slight sniffle or 'did I pass it on to someone?'."

Booker said he thought the school had got off relatively lightly with Covid cases so far, compared to others.

"We've only got about half a dozen positive cases, and about 20 to 25 per cent away because of household contacts.

"It's probably not at crisis level and staff have hardly been touched at all. That's the critical thing, because once you start losing staff you have to start taking different measures."