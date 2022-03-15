Besides overnight temperatures slowly dipping as autumn settles in, Whanganui residents can expect another fine week of weather.

MetService meteorologist Alwyn Bakker said locals can expect mainly fine weather with light clouds throughout the week.

"What we are going to see happen over the next wee while is this ridge of high pressure coming and pushing in. That tends to keep everything on the boring side.

"We like to call it a 'juicy high' if it hangs around too long, it gets a lot of moisture hanging around so you still get the clouds forming.

"It is all quite quiet really."

From Tuesday to Friday, the weather is looking steady. It is expected to be mainly fine, with clouds forming and temperatures hanging around in the low 20C range.

Bakker said because of the high pressure coming in, overnight temperatures would continue to drop.

"Skies are a bit clearer overnight so you will be getting those single digit temperatures later in the week overnight.

"We are well and truly into autumn so everything will start getting more and more cold as we progress."

Saturday looks to be the day of the week, with fine weather and a high of 21C.

There is a chance of rain on Sunday, but it doesn't look to be heavy.