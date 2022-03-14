Whanganui's old parking meters will soon be gone and replaced with upgraded models offering more options. Photo / Bevan Conley

The old parking meters in Whanganui's town centre will be removed to make way for new ones.

Whanganui District Council's compliance operations manager Jason Shailer said base plates had been installed for each new meter and the removal of existing meters in Victoria Ave and surrounding areas had commenced.

The installation of the new parking meters is scheduled to begin on Friday, March 18. Shailer said it was expected to take three days (weather dependent) and the new meters were expected to be operational from Monday, March 21.

Removal and installation work for all side-street and off-street parking meters will begin on Wednesday this week. The upgraded meters in these areas will also be operational from Monday.

"The upgrade of parking meters in Whanganui's CBD will simplify parking for locals and visitors alike," Shailer said.

"The new Metro Lite Touch meters operate on a 'pay-by-plate' parking system and feature three payment methods – coins, tap-and-go (credit/debit card) and a smartphone app. The number of meters will also be reduced from 216 to 53, lessening the visual impact that's often associated with parking meters."

Shailer said the improvements were expected to cause only a brief period of disruption to some businesses and visitors.

"There will be a minor amount of noise connected with the removal of the existing meters, and this work may result in a partial cordoning of some footpath areas in Victoria Ave while pavers are reinstated. Once the old meters are removed, a small number of parking bays will also be temporarily closed while the new meters are installed."

In relation to the parking meter upgrade, the council is also reviewing its parking management plan and parking bylaw, which opens for community consultation later this year.

The review will consider time limits for on-street parking, the council's off-street parking areas, SuperGold card and mobility parking permits, parking tariffs, parking options in Rutland St as well as town centre parking for bicycles, scooters and other micro-mobility options.

Before the formal consultation begins, the council is seeking feedback on whether any changes should be made to the current parking rules.

To give feedback via an online survey, visit whanganui.govt.nz/parking-survey.