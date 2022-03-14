Stuart Hylton is Whanganui District Council's waste adviser. Photo / NZME

Nasties like poisons, solvents and batteries will be collected for safe disposal by Whanganui District Council next month.

"This is a really good opportunity to clear out your shelves and garages and make your home safer for children and pets," council waste adviser Stuart Hylton said.

This year's Household Hazardous Waste Day is on April 9 and everything to be collected must be registered online with the council by April 5.

People will then take their waste to a designated drop-off place at a set time. Registering in advance means arrangements can be made to dispose of the waste correctly.

Only household hazardous waste - and not commercial waste - will be accepted, Hylton said. Space is limited and the waste will be accepted on a "first in, first served" basis.

To register, go to the council's website, search for Household Hazardous Waste Day and fill in the form. The council will be in contact with a place and a time between 9am and 1pm on April 9.

"At the drop-off point you stay in your car while contractors collect the dangerous goods," Hylton said.

The council's last Household Hazardous Waste Day in 2021 had 40 people register and 1.5 tonnes of waste collected.

Paint, oil and fuel are among the hazardous wastes council will collect. Photo / NZME

Among the waste the council will dispose of is pesticides, herbicides, solvents, paint, cleaning chemicals, aerosols, poisons, batteries, antifreeze, fuel and chlorine.

It will not accept asbestos, fertilisers, LPG gas cylinders, medicines, electronic equipment and other items listed on its website.

For advice about how to deal with those, Hylton suggests consulting an A-Z list on the ReSource Whanganui website.

"Simply click on a letter, whether it's A for asbestos or M for mobile phone, to find the correct information."