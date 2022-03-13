Cook Islands dance group Hula on the Awa performs in the Duncan Pavilion. Photo / Lewis Gardner

The Multicultural Council of Rangitīkei-Whanganui's Seaweek beach clean-up was great fun for children and collected a phenomenal amount of rubbish, president Pushpa Prasad says.

It was held on Saturday morning, starting near the Duncan Pavilion at Castlecliff Beach. About 100 people, including many families with children, armed themselves with buckets and gloves and searched the beach and skatepark for rubbish.

A spa pool tub is among the rubbish found at Castlecliff Beach. Photo / Lewis Gardner

The largest item found was the tub of a spa pool, which was transported for disposal by Whanganui surf lifeguards with their buggy.

Among the worrying items of rubbish were broken glass and the inner springs from mattresses.

"That could be treacherous if you were running and fell on that," Prasad said.

A Department of Conservation truck took the rubbish to landfill, and a Sustainable Whanganui trailer was on hand to take recyclable items to the Whanganui Resource Recovery Centre.

Noah (left) and Paul Jackman bring in their finds. Photo / Lewis Gardner

After the clean-up, children answered questions and received donated prizes and there was a sausage sizzle and drinks served in the Duncan Pavilion. Cook Island group Hula on the Awa gave a performance there.

"It was a very, very good day," Prasad said.

This week is Race Unity Week, and the Multicultural Council has a programme running at the Hakeke St Community Centre from Monday to Thursday. On Wednesday, Central District Police ethnic liaison officer Sergeant Qian Yang will hold a Zoom information session ahead of formulating the district's ethnic strategy.

Race Unity Day celebrations are on Saturday, March 19, at Majestic Square, with stalls, speeches and chalk drawing. It may also incorporate Holi, the Hindu Festival of Colour, Prasad said.