The pumpkin at Kowhai Park provided a perfect gathering place for the annual Multicultural Council of Rangitīkei-Whanganui picnic. Photo / Lewis Gardner

Whanganui turned on a bright summer day and the Kowhai Park pumpkin provided welcome shade for the Multicultural Council of Rangitīkei-Whanganui picnic in the park.

"We've had around 50 people here and everyone has enjoyed themselves," council president Pushpa Prasad said.

"It's been good for people to catch up after missing out on larger events that had been cancelled due to Covid restrictions."

Castlecliff Four Square owner Vivek Bangai had provided free sausages for the barbecue on Sunday and picnickers were sharing selections of homemade sweet and savoury dishes.

Prasad said there was going to be a pop-up Covid-19 vaccination station at the event.

"Some people hoped to have their booster jabs while they were here but the [Whanganui] DHB had to cancel because they didn't have the staff available," she said.

Whanganui District Council's connected community adviser Jo Buckingham attended the picnic to promote the digital pulse survey currently being conducted by the council.

"A couple of people have completed it here today," she said.

"Community wellbeing is part of the council's responsibility so we're trying to reach as many people as possible to gauge the level of digital confidence and find out how we can raise the level of inclusiveness in Whanganui."

Sport Whanganui had loaned a selection of outdoor games for the picnic, including an oversized version of Jenga and some hula hoops.

"We have a lot of events coming up over the next few weeks," council vice-president Teena Lawrence said.

"We'll be celebrating Chinese New Year on February 1 and we're planning a beach clean-up day when Vivek has kindly offered to once again provide the sausages. And then we have Unity Month coming up in March, so the calendar is looking quite full."

The Multicultural Council of Rangitīkei-Whanganui is a non-profit organisation formed 17 years ago to promote understanding and preserve ethnic customs, languages, religions, sports and cultures in the region.

It aims to promote inclusiveness and help newcomers from around the world feel at home in the region. Run by volunteers, the group holds social, cultural and community events throughout the year.