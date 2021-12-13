Whanganui community views sought on cemeteries and crematoria bylaw review

Public submissions are invited on a Whanganui District Council review of the Cemeteries and Crematoria Bylaw. Photo / Supplied

The Whanganui District Council is preparing to review one of its most significant bylaws early next year.

The community is invited to complete a survey on burials, cemeteries, cremations, monuments and memorials in the district, ahead of a review of the Cemeteries and Crematoria Bylaw in 2023.

Council senior policy analyst Justin Walters said the council is keen to hear views from across the community.

"How we care for deceased loved ones is relevant to all of us at some stage.

"We're aware that this is a sensitive and deeply significant matter, and we want to make sure our bylaw meets the needs and interests of our increasingly diverse community."

The survey covers a range of issues such as cemetery maintenance, nuisance behaviour at cemeteries, access to burial services, natural burials, materials allowed for headstones, and whether there should be a dedicated area for scattering ashes.

Everyone who fills in the survey will have the option to go in the draw to win a $50 grocery voucher.

The survey, which closes on Friday, February 4, can be accessed at the Whanganui District Council's website.

Justin Walters said an advisory panel with representatives from key community groups, including iwi, and Hindu, Christian and Muslim communities and other interest groups had been set up to assist with the review.

Feedback gathered through the survey will help firm up the key issues and inform discussions with the advisory panel and the key stakeholders early next year.

During the Cemeteries and Crematoria Bylaw review, associated policies will also be updated.

These include: the Cemetery Monument Policy, Plaques and Memorials Policy, Natural Burial Policy and Cultural Guidelines for the Burial of Kōiwi (discovered skeletal remains) in Aramoho Cemetery.

Review work will continue throughout 2022 and formal public consultation on the revised bylaw and policies was expected to take place in early 2023.