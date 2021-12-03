Voyager 2021 media awards
Obituary: Whanganui photographer Gail Imhoff leaves beautiful images that will live on forever

6 minutes to read
Gail Imhoff held her first solo exhibition at Space Studio & Gallery in July. Photo / Whanganui Photography Ltd

Liz Wylie
By:

Liz Wylie is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle

Gail Imhoff rarely went anywhere without her camera and happily shared her quality images with everyone.

Whether it was musicians, dancers, artists, surfers, children playing, birdlife, or just the curve of a perfect wave, Gail

