Volunteer Azian Zulkifli, Coast Care's Graham Pearson, youth volunteer Jasmine Ariata Kiri and the Department of Conservation's Katy Newton at the 2021 beach clean-up. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Multicultural Council of Rangitīkei and Whanganui has received $14,500 from the Ministry of Social Development to support community initiatives.

Council president Pushpa Prasad said it would assist with the organisation's aims of promoting social cohesion through hosting social and educational community events.

"It will also help us to support our members to protect themselves and others from the spread of Covid-19.

"We help people by offering transport to vaccination centres and support them after they have been vaccinated."

The next event on the Multicultural Council's calendar is a beach clean-up at Castlecliff to mark Seaweek 2022 on Saturday, March 12.

"Everyone is welcome to come and help. We held a clean-up for Seaweek last year and it was a very good day," Prasad said.

"It is good for us all to do our part to help keep the beach clear of rubbish and celebrate Seaweek at the same time. As it is an outdoor event we won't be adhering to strict rules around Covid but we do ask that anyone feeling unwell please stay home."

Helpers are asked to dress for the weather and wear appropriate footwear. Buckets, gloves and sanitiser will be provided at the Duncan Pavilion.

After the clean-up, there will be a beach dig for children, refreshments and a sausage sizzle, as well as a performance by Hula on the Awa. Helpers are asked to meet at the Duncan Pavilion at 10.30am.

The event is supported by Seaweek, Department of Conservation, Sport Whanganui, Suzuki Marine and Castlecliff Four Square.