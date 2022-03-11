Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

'You can't leave a building partly finished': What councillors said about Sarjeant Gallery cost increase

5 minutes to read
The Sarjeant Gallery will take an extra nine months and $9.4million to be completed. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Sarjeant Gallery will take an extra nine months and $9.4million to be completed. Photo / Bevan Conley

Jacob McSweeny
By
Jacob McSweeny

Assistant news director


The delays and nearly $10 million cost increase to get the Sarjeant Gallery Redevelopment done is unsurprising to many of the Whanganui district councillors.

But one councillor has lamented the cost of the project and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.