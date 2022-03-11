Whanganui weekend: 5 things to do

SEAWEEK

The Multicultural Council of Rangitīkei-Whanganui is holding a beach clean-up at Castlecliff on Saturday. Buckets, gloves and sanitiser will be provided at the Duncan Pavilion. After the clean-up, there's a beach dig for children, refreshments and a sausage sizzle, as well as a performance by Hula on the Awa. Meet at the Duncan Pavilion at 10.30am.

GET CLUCKY

If birds are your thing, head along to the Poultry Club's sale at midday to 1pm on Saturday. It will be held outdoors behind the Mathieson St hall. It's $1 to get in and you'll need to sign in and wear your mask.

HOWZAT

Wanganui Vet Services Marist take on Wairarapa's United CC at home on Saturday in a 'must win' round of the Coastal Challenge Cup, while Property Brokers United have an away game. Head along to cheer on Marist, who are fourth on the points table, at Victoria Park from midday.

ARTIST TALK

Award-winning Whanganui artist Andrea Gardner talks about her exhibition This is the Rabbit Hole, a new collection of works that explore self-portraiture through staged photography, at Sarjeant on the Quay, 38 Taupō Quay, at 3pm-4pm on Saturday. Numbers are limited to enable physical distancing. You'll need your vaccine pass and mask.

FIESTA FINALE

La Fiesta!, the annual women's festival, finishes this weekend and there's a wrap party at 2pm-6pm on Sunday at Maria Lane Eatery + Bar. Wellington's DJ Bex will roll out some sweet tunes for you to groove to. Free entry.