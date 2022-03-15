The Whanganui DHB region is currently at 90.7 per cent fully vaccinated. Photo / Bevan Conley

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

The Ministry of Health announced 276 new Covid-19 cases in the Whanganui DHB region on Tuesday.

There are now 1600 active cases in the region, with 540 recovered.

Across the country there were 21,616 new community cases and 906 people in hospital.

The total number of confirmed Covid cases now sits at 398,329.

The ministry says its daily reported cases may differ slightly from those reported at a DHB or local public health unit level.

This is because of different reporting cut-off times and the assignment of cases between regions, for example when a case is tested outside their region of residence.

There were cases in Whanganui, Rangitīkei, Ruapehu and South Taranaki, the Whanganui DHB said.

South Taranaki numbers are now included in the DHB's daily case totals.

Three cases were in Whanganui Hospital, although none were being treated for Covid-19.

As of March 14, 51,951 people aged 12 or over (90.7 per cent) in the DHB region are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

A total of 32,644 people (74.4 per cent) have received booster shots.

For those aged between 5 and 12, 2,610 people (39.6 per cent) have received at least one dose.

That percentage is the second lowest across all the country's DHB regions, in front of Northland.