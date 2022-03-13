Whanganui's central Covid-19 health centre, Te Rito, has moved to 133 Wicksteed St. Photo / Bevan Conley

There were 137 new cases of Covid-19 in the Whanganui District Health Board region in the 24 hours until 11.59pm on Saturday, the Ministry of Health says.

They include cases in South Taranaki, between Whanganui and the Pātea River, as well as in Ruapehu, Rangitīkei and Whanganui.

There were four people with Covid in Whanganui Hospital and a total of 1702 active cases across the district health board region. There were 363 people who had recovered, and no deaths.

The Ministry of Health figures differ from those of the district health board because they have different cut-off times.

Rapid antigen tests (RATs) weren't flying out the door in Whanganui as fast as last week, Whanganui District Health Board engagement lead Rhonda Morris said.

However, there had been a steady uptake of RATs from Whanganui's two seven-day distribution points, the racecourse and Te Rito in the former Ministry of Social Development building in Wicksteed St.

The quickest and easiest way to get RATs is to register online and get a number to present at the distribution point. There are plenty available in the region, and the hours and distribution points at centres outside Whanganui are available on the Healthpoint website.

People testing positive for the virus are asked to report this at www.mycovidrecord.health.nz to keep national records accurate. People with cold and flu symptoms are asked to isolate and arrange to be tested.

Across New Zealand there were 14,516 new cases of Covid-19 reported up until midnight on Saturday. Of those, 136 were at the border.