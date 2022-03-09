Welfare support is available via an online form on the Covid-19 website and also via the Covid-19 welfare phone line, 0800 512 337, between 8am and 8pm. Photo / Bevan Conley

Welfare support is available via an online form on the Covid-19 website and also via the Covid-19 welfare phone line, 0800 512 337, between 8am and 8pm. Photo / Bevan Conley

A leading regional figure at the Ministry of Social Development is reminding people that financial support is available for those in isolation because of Covid-19.

Gloria Campbell, MSD's regional manager for Taranaki, King Country, and Whanganui, said people did not need to be on a benefit to receive her organisation's help.

"Everyone, whether fully vaccinated or not, should prepare for what they might need to do if they get Covid-19," Campbell said.

"Being ready is about making sure that you and your household have a plan and know what to do if you have to self-isolate. It may allow your whānau and community to help each other if needed."

Campbell said that while many people would be able to look after themselves, for those who need help, resources were available.

MSD was working alongside the Ministry of Health as well as iwi and community providers to offer support and connect people with what they needed.

The support on offer for those isolating ranges from financial aid for the essentials such as medicine or bills, a delivery service for those needing supplies, or even a house call from someone in a person's community to check on them.

Welfare support is available via an online form on the Covid-19 website and also via the Covid-19 welfare phone line, 0800 512 337, between 8am and 8pm.

Campbell said it was important for communities to support those who were self-isolating and MSD had created a "Kia Ora Neighbour" flyer to give to those who were isolating and in need of help.

Campbell said the region was well prepared for Covid-19 and the best thing a person or whānau could do to prepare for a potential case was to have a plan and know what to do if they did need to self-isolate.