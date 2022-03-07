A pop-up RAT distribution base can be found at the Whanganui Racecourse. Photo / NZME

The Ministry of Health announced 95 new cases of Covid-19 in the Whanganui District Health Board region on Monday.

The total number of active cases in the area is now 589.

The Whanganui DHB confirmed three people were in Whanganui Hospital.

South Taranaki cases would now be included in its daily totals to reflect its partnership with Ngā Rauru and the "fluid boundaries" of the DHB, it said in a statement.

In total, there have been 695 cases of Covid-19 in the Whanganui DHB region, with 106 recovered.

Nationally, there were 17,522 new community cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number across the country to 192,492.

There were 696 people in hospital, including 13 people in intensive care.

The ministry says its daily reported case numbers may differ slightly from those reported at a DHB or local public health unit level.

Whanganui Hospital's CBAC, the main testing facility in the region since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020, shut down on Friday.

A pop-up RAT distribution base has been set up at the Whanganui Racecourse. Access is from Purnell St and the site is open from 8.30pm to 3pm, seven days a week.

Latest rapid antigen test numbers from the Racecourse site are Friday 215, Saturday 229 and Sunday 202.

Whanganui's main vaccination facility, Te Rito, moved from Victoria Ave to the former Ministry of Social Development premises at 133 Wicksteed St on February 25.