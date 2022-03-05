The Ministry of Health confirmed 95 new Covid-19 cases in the Whanganui District Health Board region on Saturday.

The Whanganui DHB said there are cases in Whanganui, Rangitīkei and Ruapehu. One person is in hospital.

Nationally, there were 18,833 new community cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of active cases to 167,793.

Five more deaths were reported on Saturday. Two people were being cared for at North Shore Hospital, two at Middlemore Hospital and one at Auckland City Hospital. Three of the patients were in their 80s, one was in their 70s and one was in their 60s.

There were 597 people in hospital, 10 in ICU or high dependency units.

The Ministry of Health says its daily reported case numbers may differ slightly from those reported at a DHB level because of differing cut-off times and boundaries.

If you have any symptoms of Covid-19, including a runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing or a sore throat, the DHB advises you to isolate and arrange to be tested.

Call Healthline 0800 358 5453 if you have any concerns.