Rapid antigen tests are available at sites across the Whanganui DHB region. Photo / Bevan Conley

Rapid antigen tests are available at sites across the Whanganui DHB region. Photo / Bevan Conley

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

There were 166 new Covid-19 cases in the Whanganui DHB region on Tuesday.

That brings the total to 723 active cases, with 137 recovered.

That's according to the Ministry of Health, which announced a total of 23,894 new cases across the country.

Nationally, 756 people were in hospital and 16 were in ICU or HDU.

The Whanganui DHB confirmed two people were in Whanganui Hospital, with one previously reported case being discharged on Monday.

There were cases in Whanganui, Rangitīkei and Ruapehu as well as South Taranaki, which was now being included in the DHB's daily reporting.

The ministry said its daily reported case numbers may differ slightly from those reported at a DHB or local public health unit level.

Whanganui Hospital's community based assessment centre (CBAC) was shut down last week, with a pop-up rapid antigen test (RAT) distribution centre set up at the Whanganui Racecourse.

There are 10 other RAT distribution sites currently in place across the DHB region.

Whanganui DHB chief executive Russell Simpson said while no one could predict the future, currently he was confident there were enough tests to meet demand.

"We are getting supplies all the time from the Ministry of Health, and we had a large shipment arrive last week.

"The move away from PCR tests to RAT tests is making a significant difference, obviously on the demand for PCRs, but also for individuals testing themselves.

"That has relieved a lot of pressure on our traditional testing services and laboratories."

Simpson said he had been concerned about some of the traffic management at the hospital CBAC, and the ability for people to access the hospital for other services.

"There will be queues from time to time [at the racecourse] as people require tests, but there is also a RAT collection point at Te Rito and at other sites around the district."