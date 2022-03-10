Three people are in a stable condition in Whanganui Hospital with Covid-19. Photo / Moana Ellis

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle

The Ministry of Health announced 156 new cases of Covid-19 in the Whanganui District Health Board area on Thursday.

When added to yesterday's local figures from the ministry, the total number of active cases is now 1060.

There are currently 208,625 active community cases in New Zealand, with 21,015 confirmed on Thursday.

Seventy-five per cent of New Zealand schools and 40 per cent of early learning services are currently managing cases.

Whanganui DHB chief executive Russell Simpson said three people were currently in Whanganui Hospital.

Two were previously reported and one was admitted in the last 24 hours.

"All three are in a stable condition," Simpson said.

"Two out of the three have been admitted for conditions where Covid-19 isn't their primary complaint."

The ministry says its daily reported cases may differ slightly from those reported at a DHB or local public health unit level.

This is because of different reporting cut-off times and the assignment of cases between regions, for example when a case is tested outside their region of residence.

The DHB's daily numbers also include those in South Taranaki.