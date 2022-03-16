Whanganui's main vaccination centre, Te Rito, can be found at 133 Wicksteed St. Photo / Bevan Conley

The Ministry of Health reported 231 new cases of Covid-19 in the Whanganui DHB region on Wednesday.

When they are added to Tuesday's total number of cases, the region's active case count now stands at 1831.

Nationally there were 19,542 new community cases, with 971 people in hospital and 21 in intensive care.

Twenty-four Covid-related deaths were announced on Wednesday, bringing the country's total to 141 since the pandemic began.

The ministry said its daily reported cases might differ slightly from those reported at a DHB or local public health unit level.

This was because of different reporting cut-off times and the assignment of cases between regions, for example when a case was tested outside their region of residence.

The Whanganui DHB said there were no cases currently in hospital in its region.

Active cases remained in Whanganui, Ruapehu, South Taranaki and Rangitīkei.