Drive-through jabs as Māori bear Omicron brunt

Tui Ora's Hayden Wano says vaccination is still the best protection for whānau. Photo / Craig Ashworth

A Māori health provider will offer Taranaki's first drive-through Covid jabs this weekend, as whānau again fall behind in vaccination rates and figure highly in hospitalisations.

Seventy per cent of Taranaki's eligible population has had a third vaccination shot, but for Māori that was only 55 per cent.

Of Taranaki children aged five to 11, 45 per cent have had a first Covid shot, but just 31 per cent of Māori tamariki.

The vaccine gap might partly explain a high hospitalisation rate; although making up 20 per cent of the region's population, Māori make up 28 per cent of those in hospital with Omicron.

Taranaki District Health Board said that of the first 17 Omicron hospital admissions whose immunisation status was known, 11 were unvaccinated (including five children too young to be eligible).

Only one person had been in hospital despite having had a third shot.

To help bridge the vax gap, health provider Tui Ora is bringing Taranaki's first drive-through vaccination clinics to small towns over the next two weekends.

Tui Ora's Whānau Ora general manager Tamara Ruakere said as Omicron surged, many people were nervous about leaving their homes and being out and about.

"Having your vaccination in your car means your household can stay in your bubble and have minimal interaction with others, so we think it's a good option to offer whānau while Omicron is in the community."

First or second doses, booster and tamariki jabs would all be available.

Tui Ora chief executive Hayden Wano said other organisations were supporting the clinics: TDHB, Pinnacle Midlands Health Network, and Te Aranga – the Ngā Iwi o Taranaki collective.

The first drive-through would be in Waitara from 10am to 3pm this Sunday, at the War Memorial Hall.

"We hope to see as many of our whānau as possible turn out in Waitara. Vaccination is the best way to prevent serious illness, protect your families and your whakapapa."

More drive-throughs would be at Sinclair's Events Centre in Ōpunakē next Saturday, and at Stratford War Memorial Hall the day after.

Kai packs and koha vouchers will be given out, as well as spot prizes and other giveaways.

Those aged over 12 and getting vaccinated could also win an iPhone 13.

