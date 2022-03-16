Sharon Hanekom opened Tidy Styles in the Springvale shopping centre in February. Photo / Bevan Conley

After running salons in her home country of South Africa, hairdresser Sharon Hanekom has decided to open a shop in Whanganui.

Hanekom's passion for cutting hair was reignited when she helped out at weekends at a local salon, and she decided it was time to open her own business again.

Hanekom and her family are relatively new to Whanganui, making the move from South Africa in 2019.

Tidy Styles opened in the Springvale Shopping Centre in Fitzherbert Ave just over a month ago.

"I realised I really missed hairdressing fulltime so I opened up a salon on my own. I think Whanganui is a superb, beautiful area."

Hanekom's husband came to New Zealand in early 2018 to have a look around and find a suitable place and town for their family.

Whanganui was one of the towns that stuck out to them.

"He really liked Whanganui," Hanekom said.

"He thought it was a pretty town. It has everything we require as a family. It really was a one-stop-shop for us."

Hanekom said opening a business during Covid times was a bit of a risk, but she was sure once Omicron had done its cycle through the community, all would be good.

"I think the restrictions will go away sooner rather than later. I'm quite confident everything will go back to normal very soon. It is all right to start off slow and build up. I think it is a good time to open, not bad. It can't get worse, only better."

Tidy Styles, which is open Tuesday to Saturday, offers a wide range of hairstyling.

"We can do anything. From barbering to hair extensions through to balayages. You name it, we can do it."

Hanekom was thankful for the support and kindness of people in Whanganui.

"I don't think I have ever been in a friendlier town. It is exceptionally friendly, that's one thing that stuck out to me. The people have made us feel so welcome in the area. It is absolutely amazing."